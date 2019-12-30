[Newsmaker] From new IDs to pension boost, changes due in 2020

NATIONAL

The new year sees a wide range of changes across the spectrum of South Koreans’ daily lives. From new passports to salary hikes for military conscripts, here are some of the changes that 2020 will bring.





Sex offender registry available on mobile



Parents and guardians of minors will be able to view information about registered sex offenders in their districts on their mobile devices. Currently, the information is sent via mail to households with children under 19.



Schools and other institutions for children will continue to be kept posted about the sex offender registry.



Restrictions on sex offender employment will expand to include children’s athletic organizations, international schools, centers for out-of-school children and school lunch facilities.



The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said the mobile service will kick off in the first half of next year.





More support for working moms



Mothers returning to work after taking leave or quitting their jobs to take care of their children will be provided with career counseling and training for new jobs, according to the Gender Equality Ministry.



More state-run centers will be established to help mothers return to work after having children, for a total of 60 by year-end. There are currently 35 nationwide.



The government budget for post-maternity employment will also increase from 1.97 billion won ($1.7 million) to 2.85 billion won.



Participants in the reemployment program will be eligible to apply for the Small and Medium Business Administration’s entrepreneurship support project, upon the gender minister’s recommendations.





(123rf)