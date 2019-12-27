National Assembly passes electoral reform bill

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The National Assembly on Friday passed a controversial reform bill designed to adopt a new proportional representation system for the April general elections.The bill was put up for vote about eight months after the ruling Democratic Party and its smaller rivals placed it on a fast-track in late April, along with prosecution reform bills.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang introduced the electoral reform bill Monday despite strong objections from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.The conservative party launched a filibuster to deter a parliamentary vote, but that only lasted until Wednesday, when an extra session ended.Under the deal, the number of directly elected seats and PR slots will be kept at 253 and 47, respectively, in the 300-member National Assembly.The number of PR posts to be allocated under the MMP representation scheme will be capped at 30. (Yonhap)