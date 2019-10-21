Rookie TXT returns with new album ‘The Dream Chapter: Magic’

ENTERTAINMENT

TXT poses during a media showcase in Seoul on Monday (Big Hit Entertainment)

TXT performs “Run Away” during a media showcase in Seoul on Monday. (Big Hit Entertainment)

TXT, the rookie band from BTS agency Big Hit Entertainment, on Monday returned to the music scene with the group’s first full-length album, “The Dream Chapter: Magic.”The new album arrives seven months since the five-piece act -- leader Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai -- made a much-anticipated debut in March with EP “The Dream Chapter: Star.”The new eight-track album is led by “Run Away,” a synth-pop tune that highlights its bright energy and vigorous choreography, followed by “New Rules,” “Roller Coaster,” “Poppin’ Star,” “Can’t We Just Leave the Monster Alive,” “Magic Island,” “20cm” and “Angel or Devil.”At a showcase held in Seoul, the band performed “Run Away” on the stage for the first time, and expressed excitement and ambition with the release, as well as the pressure as Big Hit’s first boy band after BTS.“CEO Bang Si-hyuk told us to just trust the company and do our best. He told us that we are doing well. We are grateful that he gave us a lot of advice as we prepared the album,” said Yeonjun.“RM (of BTS) told us that our concept trailer (for the new album) looked great,” said Taehyun. “BTS seonbae (senior colleagues) always tell us that our mindset on the stage is important. We have to be confident, thinking why we are on the stage, and who we are performing for.”On being compared to superstar labelmate BTS, TXT added it’s an honor to even be mentioned together with such a “great seonbae.” “Rather than trying to differentiate (from BTS), we are still at a learning stage,” said Taehyun.“Big Hit and BTS have given us very large wings,” said Soobin. “In order to fly high with the wings, we need a strong body. That’s why we are preparing hard. We will work hard to become a hoobae (junior colleague) that (BTS) is proud of.”When asked whether TXT would be active in album production in the future, such as writing and composing songs, the bandmates said they are working hard and would like to see their self-produced songs on future releases.The bandmates -- aged 17 to 20 years old -- also shared how they cope with the pressure of debuting at such young ages and working in the rigorous entertainment industry.“It would be a lie if I say I don’t have any pressure,” said the group’s youngest, Beomgyu. “There is pressure, but it also gives us driving force to prepare harder. And I think it allowed us to bring a well-made album to fans.”Going forward, TXT talked about their goals and hopes with this album, as well as their future activities.“As we prepared for a long time, we want to showcase a more perfect performance and well-made album with improved singing and dancing abilities,” said Beomgyu. “We want to promote with good health and communicate with as many fans as possible.”“Just like our debut album received lots of love, I hope to receive love with this album,” said Huening Kai. “Our goal this year is to receive rookie awards at the year-end shows.”