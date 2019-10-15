Samsung vs. LG spat continues on YouTube

BUSINESS

LG OLED 8K TV display at IFA 2019 (LG Electronics)

The spat over TV technology between South Korean tech giants Samsung and LG has continued online, with Samsung hinting at the burn-in problem of LG’s organic light-emitting diode TVs, according to industry sources on Tuesday.Samsung recently posted a 50-second video clip on its YouTube channel, titled “TV Burn-in Checker.” Burn-in, widely known as a major weakness of OLED TVs, refers to the discoloration of pixels caused by displaying static images due to the characteristics of organic materials used for the panels.The Samsung clip included a 10-second display of a red screen and showed burnt-in parts. At the end of the clip, viewers are advised to “get a burn-in free QLED.” QLED stands for quantum dot light-emitting diode.Last month, LG accused Samsung of misusing the term QLED for a liquid crystal display, filing a complaint with the Fair Trade Commission.It also produced a similar video clip on YouTube, which featured engineers breaking down the Samsung QLED TV into a QD sheet, LED backlight and LCD panel.LG’s clip said that Samsung’s QLED TV brand should be called “QD-LCD” in order not to confuse consumers.By Song Su-hyun (song@hearldcorp.com)