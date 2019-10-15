Samsung vs. LG spat continues on YouTube

Samsung recently posted a 50-second video clip on its YouTube channel, titled “TV Burn-in Checker.” Burn-in, widely known as a major weakness of OLED TVs, refers to the discoloration of pixels caused by displaying static images due to the characteristics of organic materials used for the panels.
|LG OLED 8K TV display at IFA 2019 (LG Electronics)
The Samsung clip included a 10-second display of a red screen and showed burnt-in parts. At the end of the clip, viewers are advised to “get a burn-in free QLED.” QLED stands for quantum dot light-emitting diode.
Last month, LG accused Samsung of misusing the term QLED for a liquid crystal display, filing a complaint with the Fair Trade Commission.
It also produced a similar video clip on YouTube, which featured engineers breaking down the Samsung QLED TV into a QD sheet, LED backlight and LCD panel.
LG’s clip said that Samsung’s QLED TV brand should be called “QD-LCD” in order not to confuse consumers.
By Song Su-hyun (song@hearldcorp.com)