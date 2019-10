[Breaking] Justice Minister Cho Kuk steps down

NATIONAL

Cho Kuk (Yonhap)

Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigned from his cabinet post Monday, after nearly two months of investigation by prosecutors into corruption allegations surrounding his family.Cho said in a statement that while “prosecution reform had been (his) life’s mission as a scholar,” “something inconceivable has happened,” and that his role was over.Cho’s wife Chung Kyung-shim was summoned for questioning by prosecutors for the fifth time Monday morning.The parliamentary audit of the Justice Ministry was slated for Tuesday.Cho had served as President Moon Jae-in’s senior secretary for civil affairs since his inauguration. He was appointed as minister of justice on Sept. 9.By Kim Arin ( arin@heraldcorp.com