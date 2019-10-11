Chief prosecutor news report riles main opposition

NATIONAL

Liberty Korea Party floor leader Rep. Na Kyung-won speaks outside the Supreme Court in southern Seoul on Friday. Yonhap

The conservative bloc on Friday accused those supporting Minister of Justice Cho Kuk of attempting to cloud the issue through the report on Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.“The watering down (of issues) must be stopped and all matters should be put to an independent counsel investigation,” said Rep. Na Kyung-won, floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.A number of members of Cho’s family and acquaintances are under investigation on a range of suspicions from forgery of official documents to irregular financial investments. Led by the main opposition, conservative parties and members of the public have been intensifying the call for Cho to step down.On Friday, Hankyoreh 21, a local weekly publication, reported allegations that Yoon is linked to the scandal revolving around former Deputy Justice Minister Kim Hak-eui. Kim is currently on trial along with construction business owner Yoon Joong-cheon on a number of charges, including sexual assault.Yoon Joong-cheon allegedly provided Kim and other influential figures with sexual services and bribes at his vacation home in Gangwon Province. The Hankyoreh 21 report alleged that Yoon Seok-youl had been entertained by Yoon Joong-cheon at the property, citing unnamed sources.An unnamed lawmaker who served on Cho’s parliamentary confirmation hearing panel was also quoted as saying by a local news agency that the report regarding the chief prosecutor is a conspiracy by those in power, and that the ruling bloc has begun the process of removing Yoon Seok-youl from office.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)