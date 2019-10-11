Liberal heavyweight voices doubt over report linking chief prosecutor to sex scandal

NATIONAL

Rep. Park Jie-won. Yonhap

Veteran lawmaker Rep. Park Jie-won on Friday claimed that Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl does not appear nor is mentioned in any of the video or audio files he has related to the sex scandal revolving around former Deputy Justice Minister Kim Hak-eui.Park is a four-term lawmaker with close ties to the liberal icon and late President Kim Dae-jung.Hankyoreh 21, a local weekly publication, on Friday reported that Yoon may be connected to the scandal, and that the prosecution had buried related evidence. The report was immediately refuted by the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, which said it would take legal action against the publication.“The name Yoon Seok-youl and his voice does not appear in any of the data I have,” Park wrote on his Facebook page.“As has been reported several times in the media, I have made it known that I have had video and audio files related to former Deputy Minister Kim, before the prosecution secured related information.”Park went on to call for the completion of the Moon Jae-in administration’s drive to reform the prosecution, saying that Yoon and Minister of Justice Cho Kuk share the responsibility of seeing the plans through.In an interview with a local news agency, however, Park clarified that his social media statement only means that Yoon’s name is not mentioned in the files he has, adding that the situation must be closely followed.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)