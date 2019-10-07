[Graphic News] S. Korea ranks 20th in average wealth per capita

BUSINESS

South Korea ranked 20th out of 53 countries surveyed by German insurer Allianz Group in terms of per capita financial assets last year, according to a report from the group.According to the recently released “Allianz Global Wealth Report,” Koreans’ financial assets stood at an average of 39 million won ($33,000) per person in 2018, slightly up from a year earlier.Last year, the United States topped the list with per capita financial assets of 240 million won, followed by Switzerland with per capita assets of 230 million won. The average for all 53 countries was 30 million won, the report said. (Yonhap)