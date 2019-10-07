Hyundai Motor, Doosan Fuel Cell join hands for hydrogen fuel cell development

According to the companies, Hyundai Motor Group, Doosan Fuel Cell and a state-run automotive parts innovation center called Ulsan TechnoPark signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on hydrogen-based microgrid demonstration project, aimed to create an independent hydrogen fuel cell energy network.
|From left: Woo Hang-su, head of Ulsan TechnoPark, Oh Jae-hyuk, head of the Future Technology Group at Hyundai Motor Group and Moon Sang-jin, head of Doosan Fuel Cell’s R&D and new business division, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding at Hyundai Motor Group’s R&D center in Uiwang, Monday. (Hyundai Motor Group)
They will develop new business model for distributed generation of hydrogen fuel cells and demonstrate hydrogen-based generation system that can respond to fluctuating loads.
Each company will manufacture two different fuel cell models. Hyundai Motor will create polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (PEMFC), while Doosan Fuel Cell will make phosphoric acid fuel cells (PAFC).
Ulsan TechnoPark, where the related system will be established, will be in charge of the construction and management.
Hyundai Motor Group said the partnership with Doosan Fuel Cell, which has experience of commercializing power fuel cell, will create synergy with the company’s plan for hydrogen fuel cell industry development and vitalization of supplying fuel cell for power.
Doosan Fuel Cell, a fuel cell material business unit under Doosan, has been going through a spin off procedure since July to become an independent entity and seek further growth in the areas.
The company, whose customers are mostly power generators, surpassed 1 trillion won in orders for the first time last year since its establishment in 2014.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)