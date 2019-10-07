Hyundai Motor, Doosan Fuel Cell join hands for hydrogen fuel cell development

From left: Woo Hang-su, head of Ulsan TechnoPark, Oh Jae-hyuk, head of the Future Technology Group at Hyundai Motor Group and Moon Sang-jin, head of Doosan Fuel Cell’s R&D and new business division, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding at Hyundai Motor Group’s R&D center in Uiwang, Monday. (Hyundai Motor Group)