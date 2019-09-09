Moon appoints Cho as justice minister, stresses reform drive

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Monday appointed six minister-level officials, including controversy-ridden Cho Kuk for the post of justice minister.



Choi Ki-young was appointed as the minister of science and ICT, and Lee Jung-ok as the minister of gender equality and family. In addition, Han Sang-hyuk was appointed to head the Korea Communications Commission, Joh Sung-wook as the head of the Fair Trade Commission and Eun Sung-soo as the new Financial Services Commission chief.







President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in (right) shakes hand with new Justice Minister Cho Kuk after giving him a letter of appointment at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)