‘Arthdal Chronicles’ begins final run, hopes for rebound

Following the end of the fantasy-romance drama “Hotel Del Luna,” “Arthdal Chronicles,” divided into three parts, has started to air its last segment.
|Poster image for “Arthdal Chronicles” (CJ ENM)
Billed to be a blockbuster fantasy drama, the series features big-name stars, such as Song Joong-ki, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Ji-won and Kim Ok-bin, as the main cast.
Set in a mythical land called Arth in the early Bronze Age, more than 2,000 years before Christ, the series depicts a power struggle for the throne.
In the previous episodes, the tribe of Wahan were denied human dignity, kept as slaves in Arth. It was finally discovered that the people of Wahan and Arth originate from the same bloodline.
Part 3, titled “Arth, Prelude to All the Legends” will reveal who will be victorious in the struggle to ascend as leader of Arth. The four main characters, each played Song, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Ji-won and Kim Ok-bin, all have a claim to the throne based on their bloodline.
Despite a mega production budget, the viewership ratings for the past two parts have failed to meet market expectations with the average viewership ratings ranging between 5.8 percent to 6.8 percent. The third part has kicked off at 6.1 percent.
The drama has four more episodes left to air. It airs every weekend on tvN at 9 p.m.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)