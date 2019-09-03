Heads of Grab Ventures, Startup Genome to share tips at Start-Up Seoul 2019

“As Seoul is becoming a global startup incubating city, we set up this opportunity to share global startup expert’s insights about the industry trend,” a Startup Seoul 2019 official said in a statement. “We hope to provide our participants with knowledge about the future startup ecosystem.”
|Startup Genome founder Jean-Francois Gauthier(left) and head of GrabVentures Chris Yeo
Gauthier, who is an authority in the global startup ecosystem and startup consulting, will take to the stage to discuss “Global Startup Ecosystem Trends” in his keynote speech on Thursday.
Startup ecosystem research firm Startup Genome is known for publishing a thorough analysis report “Global Startup Ecosystem Report.” This year’s report included detailed information and suggestions about startups and the investment ecosystem in Korea’s two biggest cities, Seoul and Busan. The report especially pointed out the ecosystem of Seoul, along with Tokyo, as a key challenger with chances of being among the top 30 ecosystems in the future due to the fast-growing deep tech industry, which includes sectors like life science, robotics and artificial intelligence.
During the event, another keynote speaker, head of Grab’s venture capital arm Yeo, will give a speech titled “How to be the Leading Startups in Global Market Startup.” Participants of the event will be able to learn from Yeo’s experience in supporting diverse global startups through the Grab Ventures program. Established last year, the venture capital arm of Grab in June launched its second batch scale-up program for post-seed startups from Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia.
Followed by the keynote speeches, panelists, including Gauthier and Yeo alongside other experts like Singapore-based startup generator Antler CEO Magnus Grimeland and Seoul-based SV Investment CEO Park Sung-ho, will further discuss Seoul’s development plan in the global startup ecosystem.
The three-day event will feature a pitch competition, a demo day and seminars. These will take place at four locations in the Korean capital, including Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Seoul Startup Hub. More details on the event are available at http://startupseoul.or.kr.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)