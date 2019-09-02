Coupang picked as favorite e-commerce firm: survey

BUSINESS

Coupang

South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang was selected as the most preferred online shopping platform among Korean consumers for its speedy and accurate delivery, a survey showed Monday.According to the survey from the Korea Consumer Agency, Coupang scored the highest point total in overall consumer satisfaction, beating out its competitors. Some 1,200 consumers nationwide participated in the survey on the country’s six highest-earning e-commerce companies.In terms of consumer assessment about the companies’ services, products and public image, Coupang scored 3.72 out of five points. It was followed by 3.66 points from Naver and Gmarket, 3.64 from 11Street and Auction and 3.56 from Interpark.Among areas where Coupang outperformed its competitors were the speed and accuracy of the delivery service. Aided by its flagship next-day delivery service Rocket Delivery, Coupang received the highest mark of 3.85. There were no other companies that surpassed the threshold of 3.8.In terms of product diversity, Auction and Naver scored highest at 3.47. Naver operates the country’s largest internet portal service, while Auction provides online search for websites overseas with automatic translation services.With its characteristic internet auction service, Auction racked up the highest point total for price competitiveness at 3.72 points. In terms of platform security, 11Street was selected as the safest service with 3.64 points.(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)