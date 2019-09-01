Copyright infringement of Korean contents on YouTube rising: lawmaker

BUSINESS

About 9,000 YouTube contents distributed in South Korea have been accused of copyright infringement since January this year, a lawmaker said Sunday, amid growing calls for the government’s enhanced oversight over the global video-sharing service.



Citing data from the Korea Copyright Protection Agency, Rep. Noh Woong-rae of Democratic Party said there were 8,833 copyright infringement cases in YouTube as of last month. It was similar to the number of violation cases last year when 8,880 contents were accused of copyright infringement.



According to the lawmaker, copyright infringement on YouTube mostly occurred when distributing pirate films and music. Including award-winning movie “Parasite,” some 3,900 movie contents contained footage that violate local copyright protection laws.





(YouTube)