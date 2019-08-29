Israeli TV series tops Seoul International Drama Awards

The awards ceremony for the 14th edition of the event was held at the Grand Peace Hall at Kyung Hee University in central Seoul on Wednesday.
|Cast members and producers of “On the Spectrum” accept the Grand Prize at the 2019 Seoul International Drama Awards held at the Grand Peace Hall at Kyung Hee University in central Seoul. (Seoul International Drama Awards)
|“On the Spectrum” (Yes Studios)
“On the Spectrum” is a 10-part comedy series about three roommates, each diagnosed with a disorder on the autistic spectrum. Rather than depicting those afflicted to be talented with an exceptional ability in mathematics or science, or portraying their struggles and limitations, the show centers on basic human emotions that anyone in their late-20s would share, such as anxiety disorder, sexual desire or having a crush on someone.
The judges said the production shows the exceptional talents of the producers in its originality and wit.
Director Park Chan-wook, a master auteur in Korean cinema especially known for 2003’s “Oldboy” and 2016’s “The Handmaiden,” won the Best Mini Series with “The Little Drummer Girl.”
|Director Park Chan-wook gives an acceptance speech, winning the Best Mini Series with “The Little Drummer Girl" at the 2019 Seoul International Drama Awards.
|“The Little Drummer Girl” (The Ink Factory)
“It is my first time attending an awards ceremony for (TV) dramas. It is surprising that I attended a Korean awards ceremony for a drama I made overseas,” Park said at the ceremony.
“I spent more time on making ‘Little Drummer Girl’ than films, traveling across Britain, Greece, the Czech Republic and more. I have great affections for the production, even when compared to my films.”
Dutch series “Billy” won for Best Short Series while China’s “The Golden Eyes” won for Best Long Series.
Actor Kim Dong-wook won the Best Actor Award for his role in “Special Labor Inspector, Mr. Jo.” He was the only Korean actor to win an award in a competition category.
The awards also had a noncompetition category for Hallyu, the Korean wave. Actors Kim Nam-gil and Jang Na-ra were each recognized for their acting in “The Fiery Priest” and “The Last Empress,” respectively. “The Fiery Priest” was also appreciated as the best Hallyu production.
Launched in 2006, the Seoul International Drama Awards bring together experts and fans from around the world to appreciate well-made TV productions and leading figures in the small-screen drama scene. Around 270 productions from 61 countries were submitted this year.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)