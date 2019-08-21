Kang calls on Chinese, Japanese counterparts to support fair trade for regional prosperity

In a three-way meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, held in Gubei Water Town near the Great Wall in northern Beijing, Kang stressed the necessity of strengthening their cooperative efforts.
|Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, center, clap with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha, left, and Japanese counterpart Taro Kono during a ceremony to launch a book after their trilateral meeting at Gubei Town in Beijing Wednesday. (AP-Yonhap)
“Enhancement of bilateral relations is expected through cooperation among the three countries by contributing to the consolidation of free trade and peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Kang said.
Her remarks come as Seoul seeks to mend strained ties with Tokyo through dialogue. Since Japan’s July 1 announcement that it was tightening regulations on the export of three chemicals vital to South Korean technology companies, their relations have continued to deteriorate to the lowest level in years.
Making the situation worse, Japan is expected to remove South Korea from its “whitelist” of countries with fast-track trade status under its export control system.
“The three countries have prospered through multilateral trade (in accordance with) free and fair norms. I expect cooperation based on those (free trade) principles,” Kang said.
Seoul believes Tokyo is trying to hurt its economy to protest recent rulings by South Korea’s top court, ordering Japanese companies to pay damages to South Korean victims of forced labor during World War II. The South Korean government is considering taking the case to the World Trade Organization and accusing Japan of unfair trading practices.
At a press conference after the meeting, Kang called on Japan to retract the “unilateral and retaliatory trade measures” and “eliminate uncertainties that have been growing in the region.”
Wang said China would work with the two countries to maintain multilateralism and free trade and was committed to the region’s stability.
Saying there would inevitably be clashes of interests and differences of opinion among the three neighboring countries, he urged South Korea and Japan to proceed in a constructive manner and find solutions through dialogue.
The top diplomats of China and Japan expressed the mutual desire and common goal of stepping up cooperation on the economy and on the denuclearization of North Korea.
“East Asia has a responsibility for global stability and prosperity,” Kono said, noting that the economies of all three countries combined account for over 25 percent of the world’s gross domestic product.
The three ministers also discussed preparations for a summit for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, expected to take place before the end of this year.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)