Samsung heir meets software trainees in Gwangju

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong takes a group photo with trainees at SSAFY in Gwangju on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong taps on the shoulder of a student at Samsung Software Academy for Youth in Gwangju on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung heir apparent Lee Jae-yong (third from left) takes a look at the shipment section for air conditioners at Samsung’s manufacturing facility in Gwangju on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday headed to Gwangju to check on the tech giant’s software educational program that supports youth employment.“It is essential to raise software talent in expanding the fundamental base for the IT industry,” Lee said. “Despite the current difficulties, we need to plant seeds for the future.”Last year, Samsung established four software academy centers across the country, including in Gwangju, with the aim to train young job seekers on software and help them land jobs in the field.The Gwangju center runs four classrooms that can accommodate 150 trainees in a 700-square-meter building. Samsung plans to expand the facility to take in 300 next year.So far, 18 trainees out of 75 who enrolled in the first semester last year have landed jobs after completing the software education, according to Samsung.Samsung has started to invest in nurturing software talent, eyeing a new business model driven by value-added data in the era of the 5G network.“Samsung has taken the lead in educating young talent on software, because software is necessary for creating value-added data and to apply to industries,” the company said.Lee also visited the company’s production facility for refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines in Gwangju.“As lifestyles rapidly change along with advancements in technologies related to 5G, IoT and AI, we need to eliminate the limit of traditional home appliances in order to improve quality of life for our future generations,” Lee said.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)