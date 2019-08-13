BAT Korea launches vaping e-cigarette Glo sens

According to the company, Glo sens -- which was launched here first globally -- is powered by Taste Fusion Technology, which combines vaping with real tobacco. By heating a Neo pod, which contains flavored liquid, the vapor goes through a tobacco pod and delivers the taste of real tobacco with rich and satisfying flavor, it said.
BAT Korea said that vapor products until now have fallen short of consumer expectations due to nicotine concentration restrictions.
‘We believe that the rich flavors, authentic tobacco taste and instant usability of this device will provide a next-generation experience for consumers looking for alternative cigarettes,” said BAT Korea Chief Marketing Officer Alper Yuce.
|Alper Yuce, BAT Korea’s chief marketing officer, speaks during a press conference held in Seoul on Tuesday. (BAT Korea)
Juul, which landed here in March, contains 0.7 milliliter of nicotine, a lot less compared to options available in the US -- 1.7ml, 3ml and 5ml.
BAT Korea said the vapor that consumers inhale contains around 99 percent less toxicants and has less odor, when compared to smoke from a 1R6F reference cigarette with approximately 9 milligram of tar.
The 1R6F reference cigarette is widely used as a monitor for mainstream smoke analysis and in vitro and in vivo toxicological data of cigarettes and novel tobacco products.
A starter kit of Glo sens includes a device, a cap, a pouch, a charging cable which altogether costs 50,000 won. A neo pod which comes with three tobacco pods and one liquid pod will be sold at 4,500 won. Products are available at glo flagship stores and convenience stores nationwide.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)