Kang Daniel, Jihyo of Twice dating, agencies confirm

K-pop singers Kang Daniel and Jihyo of girl group Twice are in a romantic relationship, their respective agencies confirmed Monday.
“It has been confirmed that the two are dating with good feelings toward each other,” Kang’s Konnect Entertainment and Twice’s JYP Entertainment said.
|Kang Daniel, left, and Jihyo (Yonhap)
Earlier in the day local media outlet Dispatch broke the news, saying the two K-pop stars had started dating earlier this year. The publication also revealed photos of Jihyo arriving at Kang’s highly secured residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul. The two met at least once a week, usually at Kang’s home, and were together July 25 after Kang made his solo debut and held a showcase event, Dispatch reported.
The two reportedly were introduced through an unnamed K-pop idol.
Kang, formerly of project boy band Wanna One and winner of “Produce 101,” season two, recently made his solo debut with the EP “Color on Me.” The 22-year-old’s solo stint kicked off after the breakthrough success of Wanna One, which disbanded earlier this year after a farewell concert. The EP has set a record, selling 466,701 copies in its first week, a first for any K-pop soloist in South Korea.
Jihyo made her debut with the girl group Twice in 2015. The 22-year-old is the leader of the nine-member act, which has rolled out hit songs like “Like Ooh-Ahh,” “Cheer Up,” “Yes or Yes,” “TT” and most recently “Fancy.” Twice is currently on a world tour and is scheduled to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 17.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)