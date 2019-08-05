Go to Mobile Version

Kang Daniel, Jihyo of Twice dating, agencies confirm

By Ahn Sung-mi
  • Published : Aug 5, 2019 - 15:08
  • Updated : Aug 5, 2019 - 15:08

K-pop singers Kang Daniel and Jihyo of girl group Twice are in a romantic relationship, their respective agencies confirmed Monday.

“It has been confirmed that the two are dating with good feelings toward each other,” Kang’s Konnect Entertainment and Twice’s JYP Entertainment said. 


Kang Daniel, left, and Jihyo (Yonhap)

Earlier in the day local media outlet Dispatch broke the news, saying the two K-pop stars had started dating earlier this year. The publication also revealed photos of Jihyo arriving at Kang’s highly secured residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul. The two met at least once a week, usually at Kang’s home, and were together July 25 after Kang made his solo debut and held a showcase event, Dispatch reported.

The two reportedly were introduced through an unnamed K-pop idol. 

Kang, formerly of project boy band Wanna One and winner of “Produce 101,” season two, recently made his solo debut with the EP “Color on Me.” The 22-year-old’s solo stint kicked off after the breakthrough success of Wanna One, which disbanded earlier this year after a farewell concert. The EP has set a record, selling 466,701 copies in its first week, a first for any K-pop soloist in South Korea.

Jihyo made her debut with the girl group Twice in 2015. The 22-year-old is the leader of the nine-member act, which has rolled out hit songs like “Like Ooh-Ahh,” “Cheer Up,” “Yes or Yes,” “TT” and most recently “Fancy.” Twice is currently on a world tour and is scheduled to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 17.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)



