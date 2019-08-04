Go to Mobile Version

BTS Jimin sets new record with 3 songs with 50m streams on Spotify

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Aug 4, 2019 - 16:23
  • Updated : Aug 4, 2019 - 16:27

Jimin of boy band phenomenon BTS has become the first Korean singer to have three songs on Spotify to each surpass 50 million streams.

Seven months after “Intro: Serendipity” and “Lie” hit 50 million streams on Spotify, Jimin has extended his record and set a new high-water mark for Korean singers with “Serendipity (Full Length Edition).”


Jimin of BTS (BigHit Entertainment)

No other Korean act has achieved two songs with 50 million streams on Spotify since Psy pulled off the feat with “Gangnam Style” and “Gentleman” in 2012-2013.

Media outlets around the world praised the singer’s achievement.

World Music Awards celebrated the record-setting accomplishment on Twitter, saying “BTS’ Jimin Becomes 1st Korean Act in history to have 3 solo Songs surpassing 50 million streams each on Spotify!”

German magazine Bravo named Jimin the most successful K-pop artist, whereas German journal Myheimat acclaimed Jimin as a figure who is “making history.”

Billboard said the BTS member’s solo performances “took things to another level with his expressive delivery of the song’s dramatic choreography, telling a message as much with his body as his vocals.”

The three solo songs currently have combined to record a total 192 million streams on Spotify.

By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)


