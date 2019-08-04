[Newsmaker] Sex slavery statue closed off from view at Aichi Triennale 2019

NATIONAL

An exhibition of a statue representing victims of wartime sexual slavery by the Japanese military has been shut off to the public following pressure from the Japanese government and right-wing civic groups.



Organizers of the Aichi Triennale 2018, a Japanese international art show, have closed off the area displaying the statue created by two South Korean artists. It was the first-ever museum exhibition of the “Statue of Peace” in Japan. Similar statues are displayed in Seoul and other Korean cities as well as a number of cities overseas.





This photo taken Thursday by artist Kim Un-seong shows the “Statue of Peace” on display at the 2019 Aichi Triennale in Nagoya, Japan. (Yonhap)