Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Hungarian swimmer charged with sexual harassment in Gwangju

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 31, 2019 - 15:19
  • Updated : Jul 31, 2019 - 15:19

The prosecution in the southwestern city of Gwangju said Wednesday it has asked the court to summarily fine a Hungarian swimmer 3 million won ($2,542) on charges of sexual harassment.

The 22-year-old athlete, who competed in the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, was accused of touching the body of an 18-year-old woman at a club in the city early Sunday.

Police said Sunday he admitted to having made physical contact and was banned from leaving the country for the next 10 days. 


(Yonhap)

The swimmer was referred Monday to the Gwangju District Prosecutors Office.

He paid 3 million won in advance, requesting to be allowed to return to his home country, prosecution officials said.

The swimmer won a bronze medal in the Rio Olympics in 2016 but none in the Gwangju championships held July 12-28. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114