Police raid media conglomerate CJ-owned cable channel for K-pop audition scam

NATIONAL

(Mnet)

Police raided the production company of the K-pop audition TV series “Produce 101” on Wednesday.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the police executed a search and seizure operation at the cable channel Mnet’s headquarters in Mapo, western Seoul.Mnet asked police investigate its own production team Friday after viewers raised suspicion of manipulation in the scoring process, through which top-ranking contestants are given opportunities to sign with a major record label.A group of viewers had earlier expressed intentions to file formal charges against the production crew, accusing them of fraud.Mnet, owned by mass media conglomerate CJ ENM, said it would fully cooperate with the investigation and would accept the consequences if any wrongdoing were found.The 12-episode show aired May 3 to July 19.