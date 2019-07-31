Samsung’s Q2 profit falls 56% over slowdown in memory, smartphone market

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s biggest tech giant, recorded a 56 percent fall in its operating profit for the second quarter of this year as a result of sluggish performances on the part of the company’s two major industries, memory chips and smartphones, amid weakening market conditions, according the company on Wednesday.Samsung announced that it had posted 56.13 trillion won in consolidated sales and 6.6 trillion won in operating profit for the April to June period.Its quarterly sales and operating profit decreased 4 percent and 56 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.Compared with the third quarter of 2018, when Samsung reported its largest-ever quarterly operating profit of 17.57 trillion won, the Q2 figure was reduced to a third.The plummet stemmed largely from continuing price declines in the memory chip market and slow sales of its flagship smartphones, the company said.The semiconductor division obtained 16.09 trillion won in sales and 3.4 trillion won in operating profit.“The weakness and price declines in the memory chip market persisted as effects of inventory adjustments by major data center customers in the previous quarters continued, despite a limited recovery in demand,” the company said.The mobile division raised 25.86 trillion won in sales and 1.56 trillion won in operating profit.The smartphone unit posted stronger shipments on new mass market models but was weighed down overall by slower sales of flagship Galaxy S10 phones and increased marketing expenses, it said.Meanwhile, the network unit posted solid results on the commercialization of 5G services in Korea.The consumer electronics division registered 11.07 trillion in sales and 710 billion won in operating profit for the second quarter.In the second quarter, Samsung’s capital expenditure stood at 6.2 trillion won, including 5.2 trillion won spent on semiconductors and 500 billion won on displays.The total capital expenditure in the first half was 10.7 trillion won, including 8.8 trillion won for semiconductors and 800 billion won for displays.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)