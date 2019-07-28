Lotte Duty Free opens third store in Vietnam

Spanning over 506 square meters, the store inside the departure area in Hanoi Airport sells perfumes, cosmetics, liquor, tobacco, food, and more, from 90 brands. It also exclusively sells products from 21 brands including South Korea’s History of Whoo.
|(Starting fifth from left) Nguyen Dinh Duong, deputy general director at Airports Corp. of Vietnam, Song Yong-deok, head of the Hotel & Service BU, Nguyen Trung Khanh, chairman of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and Lee Gap, CEO of Lotte Duty Free, pose during the opening ceremony of Lotte Duty Free store at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on Friday. (Lotte Duty Free)
The duty-free operator said it expects sales at the store to reach 200 billion won ($168 million) over the next decade.
Lotte Duty Free first entered Vietnam by opening a store at Da Nang International Airport in 2017, the first Korean duty-free operator to do so.
It aims to open a downtown city duty-free store in Da Nang this year and open outlets in other tourist locations in Vietnamese cities.
The company currently operates 21 duty-free stores in eight countries including Korea.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)