Driver’s license to include English info

Driver’s licenses will include personal information in English starting in September, which will enable Korea-issued licenses to be used abroad automatically, according to the government Monday.New licenses issued from September will have the driver’s name, address and gender on the back of each card in English, which will allow the holders to drive without special procedures in at least 35 countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.The move will boost convenience for Koreans seeking to drive abroad, according to an official from the state-run Road Traffic Agency.At the moment, Korea-issued driver’s licenses can be used in 67 countries, but they have to be translated by an authorized agency.The revision is under review by the Ministry of Government Legislation and is expected to take effect in September, according to the official.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)