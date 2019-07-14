KT seeks to leverage 5G tech in global fight against diseases

BUSINESS

After South Korea became the first country to launch commercial service for the fifth-generation network in April, hopes are high that the hyperspeed network will transform everyday lives.



Ranging from ultrafast downloading of lengthy movies to driving autonomous vehicles on connected urban highways, the 5G network is expected to enable futuristic technologies.



With telecom companies around the world seeking to maximize benefits of the advanced network technology, Korea’s leading mobile carrier KT has envisioned an area where the technology can fulfill its potential globally: disease prevention.



“Human beings and animals suffer from infectious disease, and about $60 billion are being spent a year around the world to prevent the suffering,” KT chief Hwang Chang-gyu said during a speech at the World Food Organization last month.



“In the era of the 5G network, information and communication technology can materialize the vision of the ‘fourth industrial revolution.' Based on the advanced technology, we can protect humans and animals from infectious diseases.”







KT Chairman Hwang Chang-gyu (second from right) shakes hands with World Economic Forum’s founder Klaus Schwab during 2018 WEF meeting held in Davos, Switzerland. KT

