Actor arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting, molesting his agency's employees

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

Actor Kang Ji-hwan has been arrested without a warrant on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman and molesting another, both employees of his agency, police said Wednesday.The Gwangju Police Station took the 41-year-old actor into custody at his residence in the city of Gwangju, just south of Seoul, around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.Kang was suspected of sexually abusing the women while they were sleeping in a room of his house following a drinking session with them. The three of them were drinking at the house after holding a party with other members of the agency at an unspecified place.His arrest in connection with the sexual abuse case came after the police received a tipoff at around 9:41 p.m. the same day from a friend of one of the women, who was in Seoul and got a text message from her saying that she had a drink at Kang's house and was locked up there.Police officers arrived at the house and put Kang into custody after separating Kang from the two women and obtaining testimonies from the two.During an interrogation with investigators, Kang was quoted as saying, "I can remember that I had a drink with them, but I have no memory afterwards. I woke up to find myself in the same room where they were sleeping."The police will further question him over the alleged misconduct later Wednesday.Kang is currently starring in the drama "Joseon Survival," aired by the local cable TV network TV Chosun. (Yonhap)