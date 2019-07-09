HHI signs $49m deal with India for nuclear plant engines

The generators include 10 units of the 6.3-megawatt HiMsen propulsion system developed by HHI. They will be supplied to Unit 3 and 4 of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, by 2022.
|HiMsen propulsion system developed by Hyundai Heavy Industries HHI
The generators help stabilize maintenance of a nuclear reactor by supplying power to a circulating water pump during emergencies.
HHI said the system is capable of stable power supply even during an 8.0 magnitude earthquake.
“In India, 21 new nuclear power plants are expected to be built by 2031. Through this deal, we will continue to target the market, which is emerging as one of the world’s three largest nuclear nations together with China and Russia,” an HHI spokesperson said.
HHI has supplied a total of 11 emergency generators to the United Arab Emirates, the UK and Pakistan since 2010.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)