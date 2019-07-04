Hyundai Home Shopping to launch 24-7 channel on Australian TV

After making an AUD$45 million ($31.65 million) investment in December last year to establish Australian corporation ASN, the home shopping operator said it would launch Open Shop on Aug. 1 on Channel 75.
|Hyundai Home Shopping’s Open Shop
To ensure high broadcasting standards, Hyundai Home Shopping has partnered with Seven Network, Australia’s leading privately owned broadcast operator in terms of ratings and advertising revenue, which currently runs eight of Australia’s 30 terrestrial channels.
This is not the first time Hyundai Home Shopping has entered the overseas market.
In 2003, the company undertook its first overseas expansion, launching a Chinese channel after acquiring a 50 percent stake in Guangzhou-based Hongya Shopping. But within three years, it withdrew from the business as a result of weak sales. It resumed operation with another Chinese partner in 2011, but conflicts with that local partner led to the suspension of programming in 2016.
In 2015 Hyundai tapped into opportunities in Vietnam and Thailand, eventually moving into Taiwan last year. In each case it employed a joint-venture business structure.
Hyundai Home Shopping said it had chosen Australia as its next destination in consideration of Australian consumers’ spending habits and the country’s GDP, which at $53,800 stood at No. 9 in the world as of 2017. Its credit card usage and internet penetration rates were 85 percent and 87 percent, respectively, making it easier for a TV home shopping culture to take root, the company said.
“Based on the expertise we built up in the Korean market, we are going to introduce the perks of Korean-style TV home shopping such as free delivery, speedy parcel service and interest-free installment payment, differentiating ourselves from other channels with competitiveness,” said a Hyundai Home Shopping official.
Hyundai Home Shopping said Open Shop would be available in five cities to begin with, including Sydney and Melbourne, and would expand to all cities in Australia by 2021 with an accumulated sales target of 100 billion won.
Besides Hyundai Home Shopping, other Korean home shopping businesses have been expanding overseas in recent years, using localization strategies to attract different consumers with high-quality products at reasonable prices. These companies also focus on selling products manufactured by small- and medium-sized enterprises, in line with a 2013 agreement between the Korean Commission for Corporate Partnership and the Small and Medium Business Administration to support SMEs through home shopping.
Currently, the country’s major home shopping businesses, including CJ Home Shopping and GS Home Shopping, operate channels in China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey, Malaysia, Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)