Song-Song couple start divorce proceedings

Actors Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have started divorce proceedings. On Thursday, Song Joong-ki’s attorney Park Jae-hyun announced that his law firm had filed for divorce on behalf of the actor on Wednesday.“Rather than criticizing one another and arguing over who is to blame, both of us hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up smoothly,” Song said through his agency, Blossom Entertainment.“I ask for your understanding that it is difficult to go into details of my personal life. I will try to recover from the wounds and do my best to repay you through good productions as an actor,” he said.The two actors, also known as the Song-Song couple, met through the hit drama series “Descendants of the Sun” in 2016 and tied the knot in October 2017.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)