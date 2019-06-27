Park Bo-gum denies involvement in Song-Song couple’s divorce

LIFE&STYLE

(Yonhap)

Actor Park Bo-gum has denied rumors that he is involved in the Song-Song couple’s divorce.Following Song Joong-ki’s announcement Thursday that he and Song Hye-kyo are filing for divorce, speculation has been rampant that Park may be the reason for the divorce, as he recently starred in the tvN drama “Boyfriend” with Song Hye-kyo.A few hours after the rumor started to spread on websites and social media, Park’s agency, Blossom Entertainment, told local media outlets that the rumor is false.“Park Bo-gum, who recently starred in the drama with Song Hye-kyo, is unexpectedly mentioned in the rumor. It is offensive that Park’s name is mentioned in the divorce.“The agency will take strong action against groundless rumors regarding Park. Rumors about Park Bo-gum and Song Hye-kyo are absolutely not true,” an official from the agency said.Blossom Entertainment, which represents both Song Joong-ki and Park Bo-gum, announced it would find the source of the rumor and take legal action against the person.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)