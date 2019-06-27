Song Hye-kyo, Park Bo-gum’s latest drama, ‘Boyfriend,’ gets renewed attention

LIFE&STYLE

(tvN)

With Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo heading for divorce, Song Hye-kyo’s comments at a press conference to promote the tvN drama “Boyfriend” have come under the spotlight.The romance drama, starring Song Hye-kyo and Park Bo-gum, aired from November to January.“The script was great. Along with producer Park Shin-woo, I thought the results could be beyond imagination,” she said at the event in November. “With Park Bo-gum, I knew the production would be great.“Song Joong-ki encouraged me to do my best, and said he would watch the drama,” she said. “I had to lose some weight, to look nice (next to) Park Bo-gum.”Park Bo-gum said, “I am shooting without feeling overwhelmed, as Song Joong-ki advised me. I will support ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ (Song Joong-ki’s new drama). Cheers for both shows.”Park Bo-gum and Song Joong-ki are known to be close, and both are represented by the same management agency, Blossom Entertainment.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)