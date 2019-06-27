Song-Song couple’s divorce sheds light on wedding ring incident

LIFE&STYLE

(CJ ENM)

With Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo filing for divorce, an incident involving the couple’s wedding rings has resurfaced.The famed “Descendants of the Sun” couple were married for less than two years.In February, Chinese media outlets suggested the two actors may not be getting along well, as Song Hye-kyo was spotted not wearing her wedding ring on various occasions.In early June, Song Hye-kyo was seen at Incheon Airport by herself without her wedding ring after a vacation in Bali, Indonesia. She had also deleted some photos of Song Joong-ki on her social media account.Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki was recently spotted wearing his wedding ring at a script reading session for the drama “Arthdal Chronicles,” putting a stop to the rumors.He mentioned his wife at a press conference for the drama in late May. He said being married has given him peace of mind and that Song Hye-kyo has been very supportive.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)