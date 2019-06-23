Body of presumed Korean victim in Danube boat sinking found

NATIONAL

BUDAPEST -- A body presumed to be a South Korean victim from last month's sinking of a tour boat in the Danube River was found some 30 kilometers away from the accident site, officials said Sunday.The body was found by a Hungarian fisherman about 30 km downstream from the accident scene in the Danube River at around 10:08 p.m. on Saturday, according to a South Korean government response team based in Budapest.The South Korean team, in cooperation with the Hungarian authorities, will identify whether the body is of one of the three South Koreans who still remain missing after the accident on May 29.The sightseeing boat Hableany carrying 33 Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members capsized and sank after a collision with a larger cruise ship that day.Seven of the South Korean passengers were immediately rescued, but 23 others were found dead at the scene or along the river later, leaving three still unaccounted for. The two Hungarian crew members also drowned.The sunken ship was raised from underwater earlier this month while the Hungarian police continued their investigation into the collision.The police here are expected to summon the captain of the Viking Sigyn, who is accused of slamming his cruise ship into the boat and sinking it.The accused captain is staying in Budapest after being released from police custody on bail in mid-June. (Yonhap)