[Monitor] Samsung Display maintains lead in smartphone display market

Samsung Display delivered $3.4 billion worth of smartphone displays in the first three months of this year, taking up 40.2 percent of the total market share.
Japan Display Inc. was a distant second player with a 12.3 percent share, and China’s BOE came in third with 11.9 percent. While at the third place, the Chinese company nearly doubled its market share compared with a year ago.
Among OLED panel producers, Samsung Display took up 80 percent, with its active-matrix organic light-emitting diode panels.