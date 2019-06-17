Go to Mobile Version

[Monitor] Samsung Display maintains lead in smartphone display market

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Jun 17, 2019 - 16:29
  • Updated : Jun 17, 2019 - 16:29

Samsung Display maintained its top position in the global smartphone display market in the first quarter as more handset makers adopted OLED panels for their premium products, according to the data by IHS Markit.



Samsung Display delivered $3.4 billion worth of smartphone displays in the first three months of this year, taking up 40.2 percent of the total market share.

Japan Display Inc. was a distant second player with a 12.3 percent share, and China’s BOE came in third with 11.9 percent. While at the third place, the Chinese company nearly doubled its market share compared with a year ago.

Among OLED panel producers, Samsung Display took up 80 percent, with its active-matrix organic light-emitting diode panels. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)


