Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home

The remains of some of the victims of a recent tour boat sinking in Budapest were returned home Monday, airline sources said.The bereaved families of four victims arrived at Incheon International Airport in the morning, while holding the boxes of the victims' ashes, the sources said, adding that their cremation took place in Hungary. It's the first time that bereaved families returned home after visiting the European country after the accident.Other bereaved families are expected to follow suit, the sources said.On May 29, a sightseeing boat carrying 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members capsized and sank after colliding with a larger Swiss cruise ship.The sinking left 19 Koreans dead and seven others unaccounted for. The Hungarian captain is still missing. (Yonhap)