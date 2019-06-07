Ryan in Las Vegas: Kakao character attends US licensing festival

According to Kakao IX, which runs Kakao’s character business, its popular characters were showcased during Licensing Expo 2019 held from Tuesday to Thursday.
|(Kakao IX)
“There were serious business discussions with those coming from the US and South Asian countries,” the company said in a press release on Friday. “We believe it was a prime opportunity for us to go beyond South Korea and into a global market.”
Licensing Expo is one of the world’s most influential licensing festivals for corporate brand owners and agents. More than 16,000 participants from 5,000 brands and 65 countries gathered in Las Vegas to attend the 2019 event.
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)