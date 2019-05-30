Rescued sister anxiously awaits news of brother aboard

NATIONAL

A 31-year-old worker at a handicraft shop in South Korea took leave from work for a trip to Hungary with her brother.



The 28-year-old brother was happy with his first overseas trip, which was meant to help refresh him after he quit his job.



They were among 33 South Koreans aboard a sightseeing boat that sank in the Danube River in Budapest on Wednesday night (local time). It capsized after being hit by another river cruise vessel.



The sister is among seven rescued South Koreans, while the brother is still missing.



She made a phone call to her parents in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, and emotionally told them her brother had gone missing in the accident.



Their mother immediately headed to Incheon International Airport, with their father waiting for any related news at home along with their aunt. Their eyes were riveted to the television.



"Most of the other victims are elderly. Our children are (among) the youngest," the father said.



The aunt blamed the tourist firm, which organized the package tour.



Hungarian officials conduct search operations at the site of the ferry accident on Thursday afternoon, local time. Yonhap

"While there are many tour agencies, this accident happened because they chose it," she said.In Incheon, the neighbors of a family who were aboard the ship are anxious to confirm their fates.A 38-year-old woman was traveling with her six-year-old daughter and parents in their early 60s. The six-old-girl is known to be the youngest victim.Her parents reportedly interacted actively with neighbors by doing volunteer work in the community."They may have traveled to Hungary because this year marks the 60th birthday of her mother. I had a meal with them weeks ago -- I was so shocked at the news," said a neighbor who has close ties with the woman's parents.A 28-year-old man living in Yeosu, 455 kilometers south of Seoul, prayed for the immediate return of his mother, who had been rescued.The 49-year-old woman, whose surname is Hwang, left for the trip with three family members, including her husband's sister.Hwang was rescued but the other three are still missing."I am desperately waiting for all of them to be rescued, but I have not heard yet," said the man, whose surname is Kim. "I really hope they all come back home together." (Yonhap)