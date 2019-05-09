Top court upholds 20 years in prison for dad who fatally abused daughter

NATIONAL

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s 20-year prison sentence for a father in his 30s who was found guilty of abusing his daughter to death and disposing of her body.The 38-year-old, identified only by his surname Koh, was convicted of child abuse that resulted in the death of his daughter, Koh Jun-hee. In April 2017, he stomped on the 5-year-old for not falling asleep, breaking three of her ribs. The child fell unconscious and was left to die.The court also sentenced Koh’s girlfriend and the girlfriend’s mother, identified only by their surnames Lee and Kim, to 10 years and four years in prison respectively for aiding and abetting Koh in burying the body.The daughter’s body was found in December 2017 on a hillside in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, after Koh was arrested and confessed to the crime.Koh’s daughter, born prematurely, had suffered hypothyroidism since birth, but Koh and Lee had neglected to give her the necessary medical treatment.The appellate had ordered prison sentences for Koh, Lee and Kim, saying “their abusive behavior on the pitiful being who never received heartfelt love brought shock and dismay upon society.”Regardless of the appeal by the three to commute their punishment, the top court confirmed the lower court’s ruling.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)