[News Briefs] Year’s first flesh-eating bacteria found in Gyeonggi

Three of the 38 seawater and 33 wetland mud samples tested positive for the bacteria on April 29.
|Gyeonggi Health and Environment Research Institute (Yonhap)
About 50 cases of bacterial infections occur nationwide every year, with about 50 percent of those infected dying, according to the institute.
The bacteria are typically found during summer, but since 2017 they have been detected as early as April.
Common routes of infection include eating raw seafood or coming in contact with contaminated seawater. Cooking seafood at over 85 degrees Celsius is recommended and people with open wounds are advised against contact with seawater.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)