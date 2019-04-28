Police question arrested singer-actor Park over alleged drug use

NATIONAL

Police on Sunday questioned Park Yoo-chun, an actor and former member of boy band JYJ, over his alleged drug use for the first time since his arrest last week, investigators said.The provincial police agency in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, grilled the 33-year-old Park over allegations that he took drugs together with the granddaughter of the founder of a major dairy producer. He was arrested on Friday.Park is accused of purchasing 1.5 grams of methamphetamine on three occasions between last February and March, together with Hwang Ha-na, the arrested granddaughter of the founder and honorary chairman of Namyang Dairy Products Co., and of using the drug five times.Park denies the accusations.Drug allegations against him surfaced after Hwang was arrested on April 6 on charges of buying methamphetamine and using the illegal substance in 2015. At that time, she reportedly told police that an entertainment star was behind her drug use.Hwang made detailed remarks on the place and time of her alleged drug use with Park, police officials said.Police earlier obtained CCTV footage showing Park picking something up about 20-30 minutes after apparently wiring money to a bank account suspected to belong to a drug dealer via an ATM in Seoul.He told police he sent the money at the request of Hwang but claimed he did not use drugs.In 2017, Park announced plans to marry Hwang after dating her since 2016, but he later called off the marriage and broke up with her in 2018. (Yonhap)