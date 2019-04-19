[Weekender] ASMR, the art of anti-stimulation

LIFE&STYLE

Technology is taking its toll on the digital generation, evidenced in the rise of ASMR, or particular videos designed for listening.



ASMR -- autonomous sensory meridian response -- is a relatively new internet phenomenon for disconnecting in an increasingly hyperconnected world. With ASMR, listeners are not looking to be entertained. They want to be sedated.



It’s the art of anti-stimulation.







This image shows screenshots of some of the more popular ASMR videos on YouTube. One ASMR content creator, SAS-ASMR (bottom left), has 6.1 million followers on the platform.

Psychiatrist Oh Jin-seung (left) and ear, nose and throat doctor Lee Nak-joon spoke to The Korea Herald about the health impact of ASMR.