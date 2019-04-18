Son Heung-min makes history as Tottenham reach Champions League semis

SPORTS

Son Heung-min has made UEFA Champion League scoring history as he helped send Tottenham Hotspur into the semifinals of the top European club competition.



Son grabbed a brace against Manchester City in the Spurs' thrilling 4-3 loss in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday (local time). Tottenham, having taken the first leg 1-0 at home, still knocked off Man City on away goals and will go on to face Ajax in the semifinals.



With 12 career goals in the Champion League, Son is now the top Asian scorer in the tournament history, moving past former Dynamo Kyiv star Maksim Shatskikh of Uzbekistan. Son also scored the lone goal in the first leg victory over Man City.







(Yonhap)

Son has bagged 20 goals in all competitions this season, just one shy of a career high from the 2016-2017 season.In the second leg, Son scored his two goals in a span of three minutes early in the wild first half. Rahim Sterling put Man City on the board in the fourth minute, and Son's two quick strikes, in the seventh and in the 10th minute, gave the Spurs a 2-1 lead.Bernard Silva got the equalizer for City one minute later, and Sterling netted his second goal of the match in the 21st minute.Sergio Aguero scored in the 59th minute to give Man City a 4-2 edge, which would have been enough to lift his club to the final four.But Fernando Llorente's controversial goal in the 73rd minute, which was allowed to stand after a video review, gave the Spurs the crucial away goal.Sterling appeared to have scored another to help Man City advance, but Aguero was ruled offside in a video review, and the goal was wiped out.On a down note, Son will miss the first leg of the semifinals after picking up his third yellow card of the tournament early in the second half. He'd been cautioned twice during the group stage. (Yonhap)