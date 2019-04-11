Korean firms struggle to enter halal market

cap 1: South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (center) visit a booth to taste Korean strawberries at the K-Wave & Halal Show in Kuala Lumpur on March 12. (Yonhap)



cap 2: President Moon Jae-in (center left) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (center right) make bibimbap, a Korean dish of rice mixed with vegetables, at the K-Wave & Halal Show on March 12. They are joined by Malaysian and Korean businessmen along with Korean celebrities. (Yonhap)