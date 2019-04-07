[Graphic News] S. Korean Netflix users triple in a year

BUSINESS

The number of South Korean subscribers to US streaming platform Netflix more than tripled in one year, industry data showed Thursday, mainly due to the popularity of original local content.Netflix was estimated to have nearly 2.4 million active streaming subscribers as of the end of February this year, compared with 799,000 users at the end of February 2018, according to Nielsen Korea.Netflix, which started as a video rental firm in 1997, currently has more than 189 million paying members in over 190 countries. It offers original and licensed TV series, documentaries and feature films across a variety of genres and languages.