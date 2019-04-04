Go to Mobile Version

Toss Card launched in Korea for online, offline purchases

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : Apr 4, 2019 - 14:19
  • Updated : Apr 4, 2019 - 14:19

Viva Republica, operator of South Korea’s leading mobile payment and finance platform Toss, on Thursday announced the launch of Toss Card for both offline and online use.

The Toss Card connects to users’ Toss account and is linked to their commercial bank accounts, thus functioning like a debit card. It can be used across all BC Card retailers, the firm said. 


The card comes in two colors -- black and silver -- and is able to support a maximum of 2 million won ($176) per payment transaction.

It supports free, unlimited cash withdrawal from ATM machines at Korea’s convenience stores. Users can register for the Toss Card via the Toss mobile app.

The financial technology startup is holding a “10 percent cashback” promotion to celebrate the launch of Toss Card. Users are eligible to obtain a 10 percent cash rebate for every transaction, under a 33 percent probability of receiving the promotion.

By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)


