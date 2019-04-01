[Newsmaker] Main opposition Liberty Korea Party draws criticism for campaigning inside football stadium

Demanding an official apology, Gyeongnam FC released a statement detailing the incident. “While checking tickets, the security company told them (Liberty Korea Party campaigners) that they cannot enter the stadium wearing clothing with the party name, the candidate’s number and candidate name. But some campaigners ignored the notice and refused to change their clothing,” the statement said.
|Main opposition Liberty Korea Party leader Hwang Kyo-ahn (center) and the party’s Changwon district candidate Kang Ki-yoon greet spectators inside the Changwon Football Center, in violation of the K League’s guidelines, on Saturday. (Yonhap)
The statement added that the club will seek ethical responsibility from candidate Kang Ki-yoon and take legal action depending on the punishment imposed by the K League. The group was to meet Monday to discuss the issue.
The incident took place on Saturday when conservative party leader Hwang Kyo-ahn and Changwon district candidate Kang Ki-yoon visited the Changwon Football Center as part of their campaign for the April 3 parliamentary by-election.
The K League prohibits spectators from wearing clothing displaying information about political candidates inside stadiums as well as the display of banners, among other displays promoting candidates.
A home team that violates the rule can be punished by over 20 million won ($17,600) in fines, a deduction of over 10 points, a home game without fans or a home game at a third location.
In the face of growing criticism, main opposition leader Hwang said, “We tried (to abide by the guideline) but we will make more efforts in the future.”
Defending its actions, the conservative party argued it entered the stadium wearing campaign uniforms with the greenlight from the National Election Commission and its campaigners changed into different clothing at the request of Gyeongnam FC.
On the same day, minor opposition Bareunmirae Party leader Sohn Hak-kyu and the party’s candidate Lee Jae-hwan, as well as minor liberal Justice Party Chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi and its candidate Yeo Young-guk, visited the Changwon Football Center as part of their own campaigns, but did not campaign inside the stadium.
