Jung Joon-young transferred to prosecution in sex video scandal

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Police on Friday referred the case of singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young to the prosecution, recommending he be indicted on charges of secretly filming sex videos and sharing them in online chat groups.Jung, 30, who was arrested on suspicion of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, was moved from the detention room of the Jongno Police Station in downtown Seoul to the custody of prosecutors shortly before 8 a.m.Handcuffed and wearing a black suit, he did not answer to a barrage of questions from reporters about whether he attempted to destroy evidence or has anything to say to his victims as he was moved to a prisoner escort van.Fresh allegations surfaced that he had attempted to destroy evidence by getting rid of his phone and asking others in the online chat to do the same. Police said they are looking into the allegations.Jung is accused of secretly filming himself have sex with women and then sharing the footage in mobile messenger group chats that involved about 10 people, including Seungri of Big Bang and FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon, between 2015 and 2016.Investigators at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said they had confirmed Jung distributed 13 illegally filmed sex videos.Police also transferred an employee of scandal-ridden nightclub Burning Sun, where Seungri was a public relations director, to prosecutors on charges of sharing Jung’s illegal videos.Seungri, 29, is also under an investigation for procuring prostitutes for potential investors at the club. Police booked him on an additional charge on Thursday for sharing a nude photo of women in messenger app chat rooms.Police are also looking into his relationship with Burning Sun, which has been surrounded by allegations of drug use, sexual assault, tax evasion and cozy ties between its owners and law enforcement.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)