Monsta X to perform in US music festival

(Starship Entertainment)

(iHeart Radio Music Festival)

South Korean boy group Monsta X will perform at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 21, the group's management agency said Wednesday.The music festival is an annual event hosted by iHeartMedia, which owns iHeartRadio, the largest online radio platform in the United States.Big-name stars such as Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Imagine Dragons and Dua Lipa took part in last year's event. In 2012, South Korean rapper Psy performed his mega-hit "Gangnam Style" in the festival.This year's lineup also includes Juice WRLD, Maren Morris, Billie Eilish, Old Dominion and Zara Maria Larsson.Monsta X was invited to the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, the largest year-end radio show in the country."We're happy to have a chance to be on the same stage with global pop artists once again," member I.M said through his management agency, Starship Entertainment. "With pride in representing K-pop in the festival, we'll try to present a good performance."Last year, the seven-piece group had concerts in seven US cities as part of its world tour.The band dropped its latest album, "Take.2 We Are Here," on Feb. 18 and swept local music charts for the album's lead track, "Alligator." (Yonhap)